Gold price in India declines for 24 and 22 carat on April 19

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On April 19th, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 73,800 while cost of 22 carat gold (10 grams) was recorded at Rs 67,650 in India.

Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the gold rates have declined in last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 73,800, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 67,650.

Changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India. They are as follows:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 73,950 Rs 67,800 Mumbai Rs 73,800 Rs 67,650 Chennai Rs 74,560 Rs 68,350 Kolkata Rs 73,800 Rs 67,650 Hyderabad Rs 73,800 Rs 67,650 Bangalore Rs 73,800 Rs 67,650 Bhubaneswar Rs 73,800 Rs 67,650

Silver rate in India

The rate of silver has remained same in the last 24 hours. On April 18, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 86,500 per kilogram.