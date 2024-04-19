Gold price in India declines for 24 and 22 carat on April 19
Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On April 19th, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 73,800 while cost of 22 carat gold (10 grams) was recorded at Rs 67,650 in India.
Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the gold rates have declined in last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 73,800, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 67,650.
Changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India. They are as follows:
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 73,950
|Rs 67,800
|Mumbai
|Rs 73,800
|Rs 67,650
|Chennai
|Rs 74,560
|Rs 68,350
|Kolkata
|Rs 73,800
|Rs 67,650
|Hyderabad
|Rs 73,800
|Rs 67,650
|Bangalore
|Rs 73,800
|Rs 67,650
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 73,800
|Rs 67,650
Silver rate in India
The rate of silver has remained same in the last 24 hours. On April 18, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 86,500 per kilogram.