Gold price in India declines by Rs 400 for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has declined on August 17 for 24 carat and 22 carat. As on Wednesday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,060 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,690.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,530 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,150. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 52,360 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,000. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 52,360 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 48,000.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,360 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 48,000 today. Gold price has declined by Rs 170 in 24 hours for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams).