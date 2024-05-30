Gold price in India continues to increase for Rs 24 carat on May 30

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has continued to increase in the last 24 hours. On May 30, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 73,200 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 67,100. The rates have increased in the last 24 hours.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On May 30, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,200, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,100.

Gold price witnessed changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 73,335 Rs 67,250 Mumbai Rs 73,200 Rs 67,100 Chennai Rs 73,910 Rs 67,750 Kolkata Rs 73,200 Rs 67,100 Hyderabad Rs 73,200 Rs 67,100 Bangalore Rs 73,200 Rs 67,100 Bhubaneswar Rs 73,200 Rs 67,100

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 1200/kg in the last 24 hours. On May 30, 2024, silver costs Rs 97,700 per kilogram.