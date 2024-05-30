Gold price in India continues to increase for Rs 24 carat on May 30
Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has continued to increase in the last 24 hours. On May 30, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 73,200 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 67,100. The rates have increased in the last 24 hours.
Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On May 30, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,200, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,100.
Gold price witnessed changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 73,335
|Rs 67,250
|Mumbai
|Rs 73,200
|Rs 67,100
|Chennai
|Rs 73,910
|Rs 67,750
|Kolkata
|Rs 73,200
|Rs 67,100
|Hyderabad
|Rs 73,200
|Rs 67,100
|Bangalore
|Rs 73,200
|Rs 67,100
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 73,200
|Rs 67,100
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 1200/kg in the last 24 hours. On May 30, 2024, silver costs Rs 97,700 per kilogram.