Gold price in India continues to increase for Rs 24 carat on May 30

Business
By Pratyay 0
gold price in india
Representative Image- IANS

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has continued to increase in the last 24 hours. On May 30, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 73,200 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 67,100. The rates have increased in the last 24 hours.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On May 30, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,200, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,100.

Gold price witnessed changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 73,335 Rs 67,250
Mumbai Rs 73,200 Rs 67,100
Chennai Rs 73,910 Rs 67,750
Kolkata Rs 73,200 Rs 67,100
Hyderabad Rs 73,200 Rs 67,100
Bangalore Rs 73,200 Rs 67,100
Bhubaneswar Rs 73,200 Rs 67,100

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 1200/kg in the last 24 hours. On May 30, 2024, silver costs Rs 97,700 per kilogram.

Also Read: Oppo Pad 3 Specifications Leaked, Will It Launch Internationally As OnePlus Pad 2

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Pratyay 4878 news 1 comments

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He writes mostly on business, automobile, technology and telecom. In his free time he likes to watch tv series, movies and documentaries.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.