Gold price in India continues to increase for 2nd consecutive day for 24 carat, 22 carat

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat have increased in the last 24 hours in India. A fall in Rs 380 was witnessed for 10 grams of 24 carat/ 22 carat.

As of Thursday (30 March), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,340 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 54,350.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 59,820 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,850. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 59,670 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,700. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 59,670 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 54,700.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,670 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,700 today.