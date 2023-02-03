Gold price in India continues to increase for 24 carat and 22 carat on February 3

Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, a gold price has increased by Rs 650 for 24 carat/ 22 carat.

As on 3 February, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,470 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 53,600.

Major cities in India remained constant for gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,610 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,750. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 58,470 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,600. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 58,470 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 53,600.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,470 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,600 today. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has increased by Rs 650 in the last 24 hours.