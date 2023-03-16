Gold price in India continues to go up for 24, 22 carat on Thursday

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India have continued to increase in the last 24 hours for 24 carat/ 22 carat. The rates have increased by Rs 300 in the last 24 hours.

As on Thursday, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,900 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 53,040.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,020 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,200. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 57,870 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,050. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 57,870 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 53,050.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,870 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,050 today. The rates has decreased by Rs 110 in the last 24 hours.