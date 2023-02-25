Gold price in India continues to fall for 24 carat/ 22 carat

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India have continued to fall on 25 February in India. The prices fell by Rs 120 in the last 24 hours.

As on 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,960 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 51,260.

Major cities in India registered fluctuation for gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,610 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,950. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 56,510 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,700. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 56,510 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,700.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,510 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,700 today. The rates have remained same in the last 24 hours.