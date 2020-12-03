Gold Price In Bhubaneswar On Thursday, Check Updated Price Here

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar changes marginally in the last 24 hours.

As on Thursday, the yellow metal price recorded Rs 45,160 for 22 carat per 10 grams while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 49,210.

Yesterday, the price of the gold was recorded Rs 45,150 for 22 carat per 10 grams and Rs 49,260 for 24 carat per 10 grams.

Gold price in various cities across India:

While the price of silver remains the same as yesterday at Rs 67,700.