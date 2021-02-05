Gold Price In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check 22 Carat And 24 Carat Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: Gold price decreases in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Today, the gold price was recorded at Rs 46,590 per 10 grams for 22 carat while the 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 47,590 per 10 grams.

On Thursday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 46,600 per 10 grams for 22 carat while the 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 47,600 per 10 grams.

While the silver price remains at Rs 72,200 per kilogram in Bhubaneswar.

Gold prices in different Metro cities of India: