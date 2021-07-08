Gold price in Bhubaneswar for 22 carat and 24 carat gets more expensive on Thursday

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in Bhubaneswar continues to be more expensive for 22 carat and 24 carat on July 8, 2021.

As compared to yesterday, 22 carat gold became expensive by Rs 250/ 10gm and 24 carat of the yellow metal became expensive by Rs 270/ 10gm.

Today, the gold prices for 22 carat and 24 carat were registered at Rs 44,650/ 10 gm and Rs 48,710/ 10 gm.

As on Wednesday, the price of 22 carat and 24 carat gold were registered at Rs 44,400 and Rs 48,440 respectively.

Besides, the silver price has been recorded at Rs 74,100 per kg in the city.

Gold rates at various cities across India are as follows: