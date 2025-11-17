Gold price in Bhubaneswar decreases, see list of other places here

Bhubaneswar: Before buying jewelry, check the gold price in which city. So if you want to buy gold today or have planned to buy it, then first know today’s gold price.

Today, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 1,24,970 in the Indian market. Similarly, 22-carat gold has reached Rs 1,14,550. Similarly, in the capital Bhubaneswar, the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 1,24,970 per 10 grams, while the price of 22-carat gold has reached Rs 1,14,550.

Price of gold in major cities —

In Mumbai, the price of 24-carat is Rs 1,24,970 and the price of 22-carat is Rs 1,14,550.

In New Delhi, the price of 24-carat is Rs 1,25,120 and the price of 22-carat is Rs 1,14,700.

In Chennai, the main city of South India, the price of 24-carat is Rs 1,25,890 while the price of 22-carat is Rs 1,15,400.

In the major city of eastern India, Kolkata, the price is Rs 1,24,970 and Rs 1,14,550 respectively.

On the other hand, the price of silver is Rs 1,67,000 per kg.

How to know the purity of gold —

If you want to check the purity of gold, then you can check it on the ‘BIS Care app’. If the license number, hallmark or registration number of the gold is wrong, you can directly complain to the government. After filing a complaint, you can also get information about the action taken in this matter.

