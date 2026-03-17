Gold price hikes in India for 24 carat and 22 carat on March 17, 2026

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Gold prices in India has increased in the last 24 hours for both the 24 carat and 22 carat amid the ongoing war in middle east countries.

On March 17, 2026, the price of 24 carat gold has been recorded at Rs 1,58,620 per 10 grams and Rs 1,45,400 for 22 carats per 10 grams.

The gold metal price has decreased by Rs 1,200 for 24 carats and Rs 1,100 for 22 carats in India in the last 24 hours.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,18,970 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 900.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has increased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded as Rs 1,58,620 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,45,400 on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,58,770 1,45,550 Mumbai 1,58,620 1,45,400 Chennai 1,59,820 1,46,500 Kolkata 1,58,620 1,45,400 Hyderabad 1,58,620 1,45,400 Bangalore 1,58,620 1,45,400 Bhubaneswar 1,58,620 1,45,400

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has increased by Rs 5000 in the last 24 hours. On March 17, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,70,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has risen by Rs 4000 in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,80,000 on Tuesday.