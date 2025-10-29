Gold price hikes in India by Rs 760 for 24 carat on Oct 29

New Delhi: Gold price in India was recorded at Rs 1,21,580 and Rs 1,11,450 for 24-carat gold per 10 grams and 22-carat gold per 10 grams, respectively on October 29, 2025. The gold metal price risen by Rs 760 for 24 carat per 10 gram and 22 carat hiked by Rs 700 in the country over the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, gold rate was recorded at Rs 1,22,460 and Rs 1,12,250 for 24-carat gold (10 grams) and 22-carat gold (10 grams), respectively.

Meanwhile, the gold rate in Bhubaneswar has also increased in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, gold price was registered at Rs 1,21,580 for 24-carat gold (10 grams) while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,11,450, respectively.

Check the gold price in several other cities below:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,21,730 1,11,160 Mumbai 1,21,580 1,11,450 Chennai 1,22,290 1,12,100 Kolkata 1,21,580 1,11,450 Hyderabad 1,21,580 1,11,450 Bangalore 1,21,580 1,11,450 Bhubaneswar 1,21,580 1,11,450

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 1,000 in the last 24 hours. On October 29, 2025, silver rate is recorded at Rs 1,52,000 per kilogram in India. In Bhubaneswar, silver price is at Rs 1,66,000 today.