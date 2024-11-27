Gold price hikes by Rs 250 in India today, Check rates in your city

Bhubaneswar: The price of the gold has increased in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

On November 26, the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 71,050 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 77,510 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Tuesday , the gold price was recorded at Rs 70,800 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while the price of gold recorded at Rs 77,240 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 71,200 77,660 Mumbai 71,050 77,510 Chennai 71,050 77,510 Kolkata 71,050 77,510 Hyderabad 71,050 77,510 Bangalore 71,050 77,510 Bhubaneswar 71,050 77,510

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On November 27, silver cost Rs 89,500 per kilogram.

