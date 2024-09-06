Gold price for 24-carat and 22-carat rises on September 6
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has risen by Rs 550 and Rs 510 for 24 carat and 22 carat, respectively, in the last 24 hours. On September 6, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,310 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,200.
The rate of the gold price in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar has been hiked in the last 24 hours. On September 6, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,310 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,200.
Gold prices witnessed no changes across major cities in India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 73,460
|Rs 67,350
|Mumbai
|Rs 73,310
|Rs 67,200
|Chennai
|Rs 73,310
|Rs 67,200
|Kolkata
|Rs 73,310
|Rs 67,200
|Hyderabad
|Rs 73,310
|Rs 67,200
|Bangalore
|Rs 73,310
|Rs 67,200
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 73,310
|Rs 67,200
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 2,000 in the last 24 hours. On September 6, silver costs Rs 87,000 per kilogram.