Gold price for 24-carat and 22-carat rises on September 6

By Pratyay
gold price in India
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has risen by Rs 550 and Rs 510 for 24 carat and 22 carat, respectively, in the last 24 hours. On September 6, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,310 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,200.

The rate of the gold price in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar has been hiked in the last 24 hours. On September 6, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,310 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,200.

Gold prices witnessed no changes across major cities in India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 73,460 Rs 67,350
Mumbai Rs 73,310 Rs 67,200
Chennai Rs 73,310 Rs 67,200
Kolkata Rs 73,310 Rs 67,200
Hyderabad Rs 73,310 Rs 67,200
Bangalore Rs 73,310 Rs 67,200
Bhubaneswar Rs 73,310 Rs 67,200

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 2,000 in the last 24 hours. On September 6, silver costs Rs 87,000 per kilogram.

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT Revealed, Gets Off-Road Centric Features With Offers AWS Setup

Advertisement

You might also like

Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT revealed, gets off-road centric features with offers AWS setup

New generation of Maruti Swift CNG to launch in India next week, price announcement…

Honor Magic V3, MagicPad 2 devices announced for the global markets

4 soldiers dead as Army truck falls into 700 feet deep gorge in Sikkim

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.