Gold Price For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar, Check Details

Bhubaneswar: Gold prices in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, witnessed a minor fluctuation today. The price of the yellow metal in national markets witnessed a slight rise in the last 24 hours.

As on Wednesday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded Rs 54,210 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 49,730.

On Tuesday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 54,050 and Rs 49,550 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 68,710 per 1 kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India: