Business

Gold price for 24 carat/ 22 carat continues to drop on Wednesday

As on June 14, 2023, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,450 while 22-carat (10 grams) costs Rs 55,400 in India.

By Pratyay 0
gold price today
Representational Image: IANS

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has remained constant for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams).

As on June 14, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,450 while 22-carat (10 grams) costs Rs 55,400 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India too. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 60,600 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,550. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 60,450 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,400.

Must Read

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Constant For Second Consecutive…

India’s GDP reaches to $3.75 trillion mark in 2023, says FM

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 60,450 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 55,400. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 60,980 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs Rs 55,900.

In Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have remained same today. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,450, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,400.

Also Read: 2023 Triumph Street Triple Finally Gets A Launch Date In India

You might also like
Business

Forbes Global list: Reliance Industries top Indian corporate

Business

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Constant In Capital City of Odisha

Business

Gold rates slightly fall for 24 carat/ 22 carat on June 12

Business

Airtel Prepaid Plans that offer multiple OTT benefits including Disney+ Hotstar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans