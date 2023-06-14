Gold price for 24 carat/ 22 carat continues to drop on Wednesday

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has remained constant for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams).

As on June 14, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,450 while 22-carat (10 grams) costs Rs 55,400 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India too. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 60,600 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,550. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 60,450 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,400.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 60,450 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 55,400. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 60,980 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs Rs 55,900.

In Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have remained same today. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,450, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,400.

Also Read: 2023 Triumph Street Triple Finally Gets A Launch Date In India