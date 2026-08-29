Gold Price Falls in India on August 29; Check Latest 22K & 24K Rates

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New Delhi: The gold price in India has dropped in major cities of India over the last 24 hours. On August 16, 2026, the 24-carat gold price has dropped to Rs 1,58, 240 with a price fall of Rs 2,890. Meanwhile, the 22 carat gold price has dropped by Rs 2,650 with prices recorded at Rs 1,45,050 per 10 grams.

On August 16, 2026, the cost of the gold rate in Bhubaneswar, has been recorded at Rs 1,58, 240 for 24-carat per 10 grams, and 22-carat gold price has been listed at Rs 1,45,050 per 10 grams.

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

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City 24 Carat 22 Carat Delhi 1,58, 240 1,45,050 Mumbai 1,58, 240 1,45,050 Chennai 1,58, 240 1,45,050 Kolkata 1,58, 240 1,45,050 Hyderabad 1,58, 240 1,45,050 Bangalore 1,58, 240 1,45,050 Bhubaneswar 1,58, 240 1,45,050

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remain constant at Rs 2,65,000 today. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 5,000 is recorded at Rs 2,75,000 per kilogram today.