Gold price falls for 24 carats and 22 carats in India on Feb 12

New Delhi: The Gold price in India on Thursday has been recorded at Rs 1,58,400 for 24-carat gold (10 grams) while 22-carat gold (10 grams) price has been recorded at Rs 1,45,200. The 24 carats gold price in India has plunged by Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,100 for 22 carats in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Bhubaneswar has recorded the 24 carat metal price at Rs 1,58,400, while 22-carat (10 grams) is at Rs 1,45,200.

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,58,550 1,45,350 Mumbai 1,58,400 1,45,200 Chennai 1,59,280 1,46,000 Kolkata 1,58,400 1,45,200 Hyderabad 1,58,400 1,45,200 Bangalore 1,58,400 1,45,200 Bhubaneswar 1,58,400 1,45,200

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has decreased on February 12, 2026. The silver costs Rs 2,95,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver is recorded at Rs 3,00,000 in Bhubaneswar today.