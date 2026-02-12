Gold price falls for 24 carats and 22 carats in India on Feb 12

The Gold price in India on Thursday has been recorded at Rs 1,58,400 for 24-carat gold (10 grams) while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,45,200.

By Sunita
gold price in india

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Gold price in India on Thursday has been recorded at Rs 1,58,400 for 24-carat gold (10 grams) while 22-carat gold (10 grams) price has been recorded at Rs 1,45,200. The 24 carats gold price in India has plunged by Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,100 for 22 carats in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Bhubaneswar has recorded the 24 carat metal price at Rs 1,58,400, while 22-carat (10 grams) is at Rs 1,45,200.

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

Advertisement

City24 carat22 carat
Delhi1,58,5501,45,350
Mumbai1,58,4001,45,200
Chennai1,59,2801,46,000
Kolkata1,58,4001,45,200
Hyderabad1,58,4001,45,200
Bangalore1,58,4001,45,200
Bhubaneswar1,58,4001,45,200

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has decreased on February 12, 2026. The silver costs Rs 2,95,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver is recorded at Rs 3,00,000 in Bhubaneswar today.

Also Read: Power Grid Issues 20 MW/80 MWh Battery Storage Tender at Basta, Odisha

Advertisement

x