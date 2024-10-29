Gold price falls for 22 carat and 24 carat on Dhanteras, Check latest prices here

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has slightly decreased by just Rs 10 for both the 22-carat and 24-carat in the last 24 hours. On October 29, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 79,790 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,140.

The gold rate in Bhubaneswar also decreased in the last 24 hours. On October 29, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) in Odisha’s capital city cost Rs 79,790, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 73,140.

Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 79,940 73,290 Mumbai 79,790 73,140 Chennai 79,790 73,140 Kolkata 79,790 73,140 Hyderabad 79,790 73,140 Bangalore 79,790 73,140 Bhubaneswar 79,790 73,140

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours. On October 29, silver costs Rs 97,900 per kilogram.

