Gold price falls for 22 carat and 24 carat on Dhanteras, Check latest prices here

By KalingaTV Bureau
Gold price on Dhanteras

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has slightly decreased by just Rs 10 for both the 22-carat and 24-carat in the last 24 hours. On October 29, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 79,790 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,140.

The gold rate in Bhubaneswar also decreased in the last 24 hours. On October 29, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) in Odisha’s capital city cost Rs 79,790, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 73,140.

Gold prices increased across major cities in India.

Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India:

City  24 carat 22 carat
Delhi 79,940 73,290
Mumbai 79,790 73,140
Chennai 79,790 73,140
Kolkata 79,790 73,140
Hyderabad 79,790 73,140
Bangalore 79,790 73,140
Bhubaneswar 79,790 73,140

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours. On October 29, silver costs Rs 97,900 per kilogram.

Also Read: Airtel bats for another round of tariff hike
You might also like

Airtel bats for another round of tariff hike

Petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar today: Fuel rates drops in Capital City of…

Gold Price Remain Constant In Bhubaneswar On Monday, Check Rates Here

BSNL continues to gain subscribers, know what the latest TRAI data shows