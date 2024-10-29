Gold price falls for 22 carat and 24 carat on Dhanteras, Check latest prices here

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has slightly decreased by just Rs 10 for both the 22-carat and 24-carat in the last 24 hours. On October 29, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 79,790 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,140.
The gold rate in Bhubaneswar also decreased in the last 24 hours. On October 29, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) in Odisha’s capital city cost Rs 79,790, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 73,140.
Gold prices increased across major cities in India.
Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India:
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|79,940
|73,290
|Mumbai
|79,790
|73,140
|Chennai
|79,790
|73,140
|Kolkata
|79,790
|73,140
|Hyderabad
|79,790
|73,140
|Bangalore
|79,790
|73,140
|Bhubaneswar
|79,790
|73,140
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has decreased by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours. On October 29, silver costs Rs 97,900 per kilogram.