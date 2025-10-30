Gold price drops to Rs 1,10,450 per 10 grams, check details

Advertisement

New Delhi: Gold price for 24 carat and 22 carat dropped in India over the last 24 hours. On October 30, 2025, gold price in India was recorded at Rs 1,20,490 and Rs 1,10,450 for 24-carat gold (10 grams) and 22-carat gold (10 grams), respectively.

On Thursday, the gold price decreased by Rs 1,910 for 24 carat per 10 grams and Rs 1,750 for 22 carat per 10 grams in India.

Yesterday, gold price in India was recorded at Rs 1,22,400 for 24-carat gold (10 grams) while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,12,200, respectively.

In Bhubaneswar, on Thursday, gold price was registered at Rs 1,20,490 for 24-carat gold (10 grams) while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs Rs 1,10,450, respectively.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,10,600 1,12,350 Mumbai 1,10,450 1,12,250 Chennai 1,11,000 1,13,000 Kolkata 1,10,450 1,12,250 Hyderabad 1,10,450 1,12,250 Bangalore 1,10,450 1,12,250 Bhubaneswar 1,10,450 1,12,250

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased by Rs 1000 in the last 24 hours. On October 30, 2025, silver rate is recorded at Rs 1,51,000 per kilogram in India. In Bhubaneswar, silver price is at Rs 1,65,000 today.

