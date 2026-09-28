Gold Price Drops in India on September 28, 2026: Check Latest 22K and 24K Rates
Gold prices fall in India today, September 28, 2026. Check the latest 22K and 24K gold rates and city-wise gold prices across India.
New Delhi: The gold price in India has dropped in major cities of India over the last 24 hours. On September 28, 2026, the 24-carat gold price has dropped to Rs 1,50, 170 with a price fall of Rs 2,510. Meanwhile, the 22 carat gold price has dropped by Rs 2,300 with prices recorded at Rs 1,37,650 per 10 grams.
On June 16, 2026, the cost of the gold rate in Bhubaneswar, has been recorded at Rs 1,50, 170 for 24-carat per 10 grams, and 22-carat gold price has been listed at Rs 1,37,650 per 10 grams.
The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.
|City
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|Delhi
|1,50, 170
|1,37,650
|Mumbai
|1,50, 170
|1,37,650
|Chennai
|1,50, 170
|1,37,650
|Kolkata
|1,50, 170
|1,37,650
|Hyderabad
|1,50, 170
|1,37,650
|Bangalore
|1,50, 170
|1,37,650
|Bhubaneswar
|1,50, 170
|1,37,650
Silver price in India
The silver rate in India has remain constant at Rs 2,65,000 today. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 5,000 is recorded at Rs 2,75,000 per kilogram today.