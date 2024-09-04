Gold price drops by Rs 100 and silver by Rs 1000 on September 4
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has declined on Wednesday. On September 4, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,760 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,690.
In Odisha’s capital, Bhubaneswar, the cost of the yellow metal has decreased by Rs 10 in the last 24 hours. The 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,760 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,690 on September 4, 2024.
Check the gold prices for 24-carat and 22-carat across major cities in India below:
24 carat
- Delhi Rs 72,910
- Mumbai Rs 72,760
- Chennai Rs 72,760
- Kolkata Rs 72,760
- Hyderabad Rs 72,760
- Bangalore Rs 72,760
- Bhubaneswar Rs 72,760
22 carat
- Delhi Rs 66,840
- Mumbai Rs 66,690
- Chennai Rs 66,690
- Kolkata Rs 66,690
- Hyderabad Rs 66,690
- Bangalore Rs 66,690
- Bhubaneswar Rs 66,690
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has decreased by Rs 1000 in the last 24 hours. On September 4, silver costs Rs 85,000 per kilogram.