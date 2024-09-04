Gold price drops by Rs 100 and silver by Rs 1000 on September 4

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has declined on Wednesday. On September 4, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,760 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,690.

In Odisha’s capital, Bhubaneswar, the cost of the yellow metal has decreased by Rs 10 in the last 24 hours. The 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,760 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,690 on September 4, 2024.

Check the gold prices for 24-carat and 22-carat across major cities in India below:

24 carat

Delhi Rs 72,910

Mumbai Rs 72,760

Chennai Rs 72,760

Kolkata Rs 72,760

Hyderabad Rs 72,760

Bangalore Rs 72,760

Bhubaneswar Rs 72,760

22 carat

Delhi Rs 66,840

Mumbai Rs 66,690

Chennai Rs 66,690

Kolkata Rs 66,690

Hyderabad Rs 66,690

Bangalore Rs 66,690

Bhubaneswar Rs 66,690

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased by Rs 1000 in the last 24 hours. On September 4, silver costs Rs 85,000 per kilogram.