Gold price drops by Rs 100 and silver by Rs 1000 on September 4

By KalingaTV Bureau
Gold price drops in India

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has declined on Wednesday. On September 4, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,760 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,690.

In Odisha’s capital, Bhubaneswar, the cost of the yellow metal has decreased by Rs 10 in the last 24 hours. The 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,760 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,690 on September 4, 2024.

Check the gold prices for 24-carat and 22-carat across major cities in India below:

24 carat

  • Delhi                      Rs 72,910
  • Mumbai                Rs 72,760
  • Chennai                Rs 72,760
  • Kolkata                 Rs 72,760
  • Hyderabad           Rs 72,760
  • Bangalore             Rs 72,760
  • Bhubaneswar       Rs 72,760

22 carat

  • Delhi                      Rs 66,840
  • Mumbai                Rs 66,690
  • Chennai                Rs 66,690
  • Kolkata                 Rs 66,690
  • Hyderabad           Rs 66,690
  • Bangalore             Rs 66,690
  • Bhubaneswar       Rs 66,690

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased by Rs 1000 in the last 24 hours. On September 4, silver costs Rs 85,000 per kilogram.

Also Read: Gold price today: Rates for 24-carat and 22-carat drop on September 3

