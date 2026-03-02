Gold price dips by Rs 3,290 on March 2; silver increased sharply by ₹35,000, trades at Rs 3,30,000

New Delhi: The Gold prices in India have decreased by Rs 3,290 for 24 carats and Rs 3000 for 22 carats in the last 24 hours. On March 02, 2026, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,69,800 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,55,650.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,27,350 in the last 24 hours.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. It has been recorded as Rs 1,69,8000 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,55,650 in the last 24 hours.

The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,69,950 1,55,800 Mumbai 1,69,800 1,55,650 Chennai 1,70,840 1,56,600 Kolkata 1,69,800 1,55,650 Hyderabad 1,69,800 1,55,650 Bangalore 1,69,800 1,55,650 Bhubaneswar 1,69,800 1,55,650

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased sharply by Rs 35,000 in the last 24 hours. On March 02, 2026, silver costs Rs 3,30,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver recorded Rs 3,25,000 today in Bhubaneswar, the rate has decreased by Rs 10,000 in the last 24 hours.