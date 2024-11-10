Gold price decreases slightly in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, check rates here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The price of the has decreased slightly in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on sunday, November 10, 2024.

Today the price of gold is recorded at Rs 72,750 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 79,360 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Sunday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 72,750  per 10 grams for 22 Carats while the price of gold was recorded at Rs 79,360 per 10 grams for 24 Carats in India. The Prices of Gold has been decreased slightly by Rs 110 in the last 24 hours.

Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India:

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi 79,510 72,900
Mumbai 79,360 72,750
Chennai 79,360 72,750
Kolkata 79,360 72,750
Hyderabad 79,360 72,750
Bangalore 79,360 72,750
Bhubaneswar 79,360 72,750

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On November 10, silver cost Rs 94,000 per kilogram.

