Gold price decreases slightly in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, check rates here

Bhubaneswar: The price of the has decreased slightly in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on sunday, November 10, 2024.
On Sunday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 72,750 per 10 grams for 22 Carats while the price of gold was recorded at Rs 79,360 per 10 grams for 24 Carats in India. The Prices of Gold has been decreased slightly by Rs 110 in the last 24 hours.
Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India:
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|79,510
|72,900
|Mumbai
|79,360
|72,750
|Chennai
|79,360
|72,750
|Kolkata
|79,360
|72,750
|Hyderabad
|79,360
|72,750
|Bangalore
|79,360
|72,750
|Bhubaneswar
|79,360
|72,750
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On November 10, silver cost Rs 94,000 per kilogram.