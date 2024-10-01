Gold price decreases slightly for both 24 and 22 carat in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On October 1, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 77,240 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,800.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|77,390
|70,950
|Mumbai
|77,240
|70,800
|Chennai
|77,240
|70,800
|Kolkata
|77,240
|70,800
|Hyderabad
|77,240
|70,800
|Bangalore
|77,240
|70,800
|Bhubaneswar
|77,240
|70,800
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has remain steady in the last 24 hours. On October 1, silver costs Rs 95,000 per kilogram.