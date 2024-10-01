Gold price decreases slightly for both 24 and 22 carat in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau
Gold price in India

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On October 1, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 77,240 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,800.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the gold rate has decreased in the last 24 hours. On October 1, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 77,240 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,800.

Gold prices increased across major cities in India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi 77,390 70,950
Mumbai 77,240 70,800
Chennai 77,240 70,800
Kolkata 77,240 70,800
Hyderabad 77,240 70,800
Bangalore 77,240 70,800
Bhubaneswar 77,240 70,800

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remain steady in the last 24 hours. On October 1, silver costs Rs 95,000 per kilogram.

