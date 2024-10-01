Gold price decreases slightly for both 24 and 22 carat in Bhubaneswar

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the gold rate has decreased in the last 24 hours. On October 1, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 77,240 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,800.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 77,390 70,950 Mumbai 77,240 70,800 Chennai 77,240 70,800 Kolkata 77,240 70,800 Hyderabad 77,240 70,800 Bangalore 77,240 70,800 Bhubaneswar 77,240 70,800

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remain steady in the last 24 hours. On October 1, silver costs Rs 95,000 per kilogram.