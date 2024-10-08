Gold price decreases slightly for both 24 and 22 carat in Bhubaneswar on October 8

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased slightly in the last 24 hours. On October 8, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 77,450 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,000.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has also decreased slightly in the last 24 hours. On October 8, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,450 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,000.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 77,600 71,150 Mumbai 77,450 71,000 Chennai 77,450 71,000 Kolkata 77,450 71,000 Hyderabad 77,450 71,000 Bangalore 77,450 71,000 Bhubaneswar 77,450 71,000

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased by Rs 1000 in the last 24 hours. On October 8, silver costs Rs 96,000 per kilogram.