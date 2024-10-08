Gold price decreases slightly for both 24 and 22 carat in Bhubaneswar on October 8

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased slightly in the last 24 hours. On October 8, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 77,450 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,000.
Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|77,600
|71,150
|Mumbai
|77,450
|71,000
|Chennai
|77,450
|71,000
|Kolkata
|77,450
|71,000
|Hyderabad
|77,450
|71,000
|Bangalore
|77,450
|71,000
|Bhubaneswar
|77,450
|71,000
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has decreased by Rs 1000 in the last 24 hours. On October 8, silver costs Rs 96,000 per kilogram.