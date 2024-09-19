Gold price decreases on September 19, Check latest rate in your city

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On September 19, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 74,730 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,500.
In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the gold rate has decreased in the last 24 hours. On September 19, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 74,730 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,500.
Gold prices increased across major cities in India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 74,880
|Rs 68,650
|Mumbai
|Rs 74,730
|Rs 68,500
|Chennai
|Rs 74,730
|Rs 68,500
|Kolkata
|Rs 74,730
|Rs 68,500
|Hyderabad
|Rs 74,730
|Rs 68,500
|Bangalore
|Rs 74,730
|Rs 68,500
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 74,730
|Rs 68,500
Silver price in India
On September 19, silver costs Rs 91,000 per kilogram. The Price of Silver has decreased in the last 24 hours by Rs 1000.