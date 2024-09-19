Gold price decreases on September 19, Check latest rate in your city

By Pratyay
gold price today

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On September 19, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 74,730 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,500.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the gold rate has decreased in the last 24 hours. On September 19, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 74,730 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,500.

Gold prices increased across major cities in India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 74,880 Rs 68,650
Mumbai Rs 74,730 Rs 68,500
Chennai Rs 74,730 Rs 68,500
Kolkata Rs 74,730 Rs 68,500
Hyderabad Rs 74,730 Rs 68,500
Bangalore Rs 74,730 Rs 68,500
Bhubaneswar Rs 74,730 Rs 68,500

 

Silver price in India

On September 19, silver costs Rs 91,000 per kilogram. The Price of Silver has decreased in the last 24 hours by Rs 1000.

