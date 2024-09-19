Gold price decreases on September 19, Check latest rate in your city

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On September 19, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 74,730 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,500.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the gold rate has decreased in the last 24 hours. On September 19, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 74,730 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,500.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 74,880 Rs 68,650 Mumbai Rs 74,730 Rs 68,500 Chennai Rs 74,730 Rs 68,500 Kolkata Rs 74,730 Rs 68,500 Hyderabad Rs 74,730 Rs 68,500 Bangalore Rs 74,730 Rs 68,500 Bhubaneswar Rs 74,730 Rs 68,500

Silver price in India

On September 19, silver costs Rs 91,000 per kilogram. The Price of Silver has decreased in the last 24 hours by Rs 1000.