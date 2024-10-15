Gold price decreases in India on October 15, Rates drop by Rs 50

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On October 15, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 77,620 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,150. The rates have dropped by Rs 50 in the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has also reduced in the last 24 hours. On October 15, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,620 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,150.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 77,770 71,300 Mumbai 77,620 71,150 Chennai 77,620 71,150 Kolkata 77,620 71,150 Hyderabad 77,620 71,150 Bangalore 77,620 71,150 Bhubaneswar 77,620 71,150

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 1000 per gram in the last 24 hours. On October 15, silver cost Rs 97,000 per kilogram.

