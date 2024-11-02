Gold price decreases in India on November 2, Rates drop by Rs 770

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On November 2, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 80,560 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,850. The rates have dropped by Rs 50 in the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has also reduced in the last 24 hours. On November 2, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 80,560 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,850.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 80,710 74,000 Mumbai 80,560 73,850 Chennai 80,560 73,850 Kolkata 80,560 73,850 Hyderabad 80,560 73,850 Bangalore 80,560 73,850 Bhubaneswar 80,560 73,850

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On November 2, silver cost Rs 97,000 per kilogram.

