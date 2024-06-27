Gold price decreases in India on June 27, Rates drop by Rs 230 for 24 and 22 carat

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 27, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,000 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,000. The price of gold has decreased in the country. The rates have dropped by Rs 230 for both 22 and 24 carat gold.
In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has also decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 27, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,000 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,000.
Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 72,150
|Rs 66,150
|Mumbai
|Rs 72,000
|Rs 66,000
|Chennai
|Rs 72,660
|Rs 66,600
|Kolkata
|Rs 72,000
|Rs 66,000
|Hyderabad
|Rs 72,000
|Rs 66,000
|Bangalore
|Rs 72,000
|Rs 66,000
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 72,000
|Rs 66,000
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On June 27, silver costs Rs 91,700 per kilogram.