Gold price decreases in India on June 27, Rates drop by Rs 230 for 24 and 22 carat

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 27, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,000 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,000. The price of gold has decreased in the country. The rates have dropped by Rs 230 for both 22 and 24 carat gold.

In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has also decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 27, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,000 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,000.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 72,150 Rs 66,150 Mumbai Rs 72,000 Rs 66,000 Chennai Rs 72,660 Rs 66,600 Kolkata Rs 72,000 Rs 66,000 Hyderabad Rs 72,000 Rs 66,000 Bangalore Rs 72,000 Rs 66,000 Bhubaneswar Rs 72,000 Rs 66,000

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On June 27, silver costs Rs 91,700 per kilogram.