Gold Price Decreases In Capital City Bhubaneswar On Monday, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: Gold price decreased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, the price of gold recorded at Rs 45,930 for 22 carat while the 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 50,110.

Yesterday, the price of the gold was recorded at Rs 45,940 for 22 carat while the 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 50,120.

The price of gold decreased by Rs 10 for 22 carat and 24 carat in last 24 hours.

Gold prices in different Metro cities of India: