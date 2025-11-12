Gold price decreases in Bhubaneswar, see list of price in other cities here

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Before buying jewelry, check the gold price in the city of temples. Today, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 1,25,510 in the Indian market. Similarly, 22-carat gold has reached Rs 1,15,050.

It is worth mentioning that, in the capital Bhubaneswar, the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 1,25,510 per 10 grams, while the price of 22-carat gold has reached Rs 1,15,050 per thousand.

Price Of Gold In Various Major Cities Across India:

Similarly, in Mumbai, the price of 24-carat is Rs 1,25,510 and the price of 22-carat is Rs 1,15,050.

In New Delhi, the price of 24-carat is Rs 1,25,660 and the price of 22-carat is Rs 1,15,200.

In Chennai, the main city of South India, the price of 24-carat is Rs 1,26,560 while the price of 22-carat is Rs 1,16,000.

Advertisement

In the major city of eastern India, Kolkata, the price is Rs 1,25,510 and Rs 1,15,050 respectively.

On the other hand, the price of silver is Rs 1,62,000 per kg.

Here is how to know the purity of gold:

If you want to check the purity of gold, then you can check it on the ‘BIS Care app’. If the license number, hallmark or registration number of the gold is wrong, you can directly complain to the government.

After filing a complaint, you can also get information about the action taken in this matter.

Also Read: Check petrol and diesel price in Bhubaneswar and major cites in India here