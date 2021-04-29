Gold Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Thursday, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
gold price in bhubaneswar today
Image Credit: Gold Silver Reports

Bhubaneswar: Gold price decreases in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 44,150 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 48,160 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Wednesday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 44,440 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while the price of gold recorded at Rs 48,450 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

The price of the gold has decreased Rs 290 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Increased Rs 290 per 10 grams for 24 Carat in Bhubaneswar.

Gold price in some major cities of India:

Image Credit: Good Returns
