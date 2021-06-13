Bhubaneswar: The price of the 22 carat and 24 carat gold has decreased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Sunday. It has decreased by Rs 350 for 10 grams of 22 Carat and by Rs 400 for 10 grams of 24 Carat gold.

Today, the price of gold has been recorded at Rs 45,750 per 10 grams for 22 carat and the 24 carat gold price is recorded at Rs 49,900 per 10 grams.

Whereas on Saturday, the price for 22 carat gold was recorded at Rs 46,100 per 10 grams while Rs 50,300 for 24 carat gold.

On the other hand, the price of silver has been recorded at Rs 773 per 10 grams on Sunday for third consecutive day in capital city.

Similarly, the price of yellow metal has also decreased in several cities of India.