Gold Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Saturday, Check 22 Carat And 24 Carat Gold Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: Gold price decreases in the capital city of Odisha on Saturday.

Today, the price of gold recorded at Rs 41,450 per 10 grams for 22 carats while gold recorded at Rs 45,220 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold.

On Friday, the price of gold recorded at Rs 41,800 per 10 grams for 22 carats while 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 45,600 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold.

Gold prices in different Metro cities of India: