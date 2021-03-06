Gold Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Saturday, Check 22 Carat And 24 Carat Gold Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
gold price in bhubaneswar
Image credits: Pixabay

Bhubaneswar: Gold price decreases in the capital city of Odisha on Saturday.

Today, the price of gold recorded at Rs 41,450 per 10 grams for 22 carats while gold recorded at Rs 45,220 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold.

On Friday, the price of gold recorded at Rs 41,800 per 10 grams for 22 carats while 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 45,600 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold.

Gold prices in different Metro cities of India: 

Image Credit: Good Returns
You might also like
Nation

SC Collegium approves elevation of judicial officer, advocates to various HCs

Nation

Man whose SUV was recovered near Ambani home, found dead

Sports

69th Senior National Volleyball (M &W) Championship Inaugurated

Business

MG Motors Launch ‘Womentorship’ To Support Social Ventures By Women

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.