Gold price decreases for the second consecutive day on October 2, Rates drop by Rs 50 for 24 carat

By KalingaTV Bureau
Gold price

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased for the second consecutive in the last 24 hours. On October 11, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 76,640 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,250.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has also dropped in the last 24 hours. On October 11, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 76,640 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,250.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi 76,790 70,400
Mumbai 76,640 70,250
Chennai 76,640 70,250
Kolkata 76,640 70,250
Hyderabad 76,640 70,250
Bangalore 76,640 70,250
Bhubaneswar 76,640 70,250

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India remain unchanged in the last 24 hours. October 11, silver costs Rs 94,000 per kilogram in the last 24 hours.

