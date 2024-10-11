Gold price decreases for the second consecutive day on October 2, Rates drop by Rs 50 for 24 carat

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased for the second consecutive in the last 24 hours. On October 11, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 76,640 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,250.
Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|76,790
|70,400
|Mumbai
|76,640
|70,250
|Chennai
|76,640
|70,250
|Kolkata
|76,640
|70,250
|Hyderabad
|76,640
|70,250
|Bangalore
|76,640
|70,250
|Bhubaneswar
|76,640
|70,250
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India remain unchanged in the last 24 hours. October 11, silver costs Rs 94,000 per kilogram in the last 24 hours.
