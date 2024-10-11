Gold price decreases for the second consecutive day on October 2, Rates drop by Rs 50 for 24 carat

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased for the second consecutive in the last 24 hours. On October 11, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 76,640 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,250.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has also dropped in the last 24 hours. On October 11, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 76,640 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,250.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 76,790 70,400 Mumbai 76,640 70,250 Chennai 76,640 70,250 Kolkata 76,640 70,250 Hyderabad 76,640 70,250 Bangalore 76,640 70,250 Bhubaneswar 76,640 70,250

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India remain unchanged in the last 24 hours. October 11, silver costs Rs 94,000 per kilogram in the last 24 hours.

