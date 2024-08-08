Gold price decreases for the second consecutive day on August 8, Rates drop by Rs 440 for 24 carat

By Deepa Sharma
Gold Rate In India

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased for the second consecutive in the last 24 hours. On August 8, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 69,270 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 63,500.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has also dropped in the last 24 hours. On August 8, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 69,270  while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 63,500.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 69,420 Rs 63,650
Mumbai Rs 69,270 Rs 63,500
Chennai Rs 69,060 Rs 63,300
Kolkata Rs 69,270 Rs 63,500
Hyderabad Rs 69,270 Rs 63,500
Bangalore Rs 69,270 Rs 63,500
Bhubaneswar Rs 69,270 Rs 63,500

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has also dropped for the second consecutive day by Rs 500 in the last 24 hours. On August 8, silver costs Rs 82,000 per kilogram.

Deepa Sharma

A journalist, a spiritualist, lives in a dream world. Loves watching movies and learning astrology and astronomical stuff, so I write about it.

