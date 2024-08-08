Gold price decreases for the second consecutive day on August 8, Rates drop by Rs 440 for 24 carat

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased for the second consecutive in the last 24 hours. On August 8, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 69,270 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 63,500.
In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has also dropped in the last 24 hours. On August 8, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 69,270 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 63,500.
Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 69,420
|Rs 63,650
|Mumbai
|Rs 69,270
|Rs 63,500
|Chennai
|Rs 69,060
|Rs 63,300
|Kolkata
|Rs 69,270
|Rs 63,500
|Hyderabad
|Rs 69,270
|Rs 63,500
|Bangalore
|Rs 69,270
|Rs 63,500
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 69,270
|Rs 63,500
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has also dropped for the second consecutive day by Rs 500 in the last 24 hours. On August 8, silver costs Rs 82,000 per kilogram.