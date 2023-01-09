Gold price decreases for 24 carat and 22 carat in India

Bhubaneswar: The rates of 24 carat and 22 carat decreased in India on Monday. As on 9 January, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,590 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 50,920.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,680 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,050. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 55,530 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,900. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 55,530 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,900.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,530 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 50,900 today. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has decreased by Rs 430 in the last 24 hours.