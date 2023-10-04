Gold price decreases by Rs 1000 on October 4 in Bhubaneswar, Check details

Bhubaneswar: The prices of gold has decreased by Rs 1,150 in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday(4th October). While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,380, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,600.

Gold rates have decreased by Rs 1040 in last 24 hours. As of October 4, 2023 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,680 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 51,910 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,530 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,750. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 57,380 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,600.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 57,380 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,600. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

Silver rate for 1kg is Rs 67,000 in India. The silver rates have remained same in last 24 hours.