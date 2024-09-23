Gold Price decreased marginally in Bhubaneswar On Monday, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
gold price in India

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On September 23, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs  75,920 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 69,590.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has also dropped in the last 24 hours. On September 23, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 75,920 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 69,620.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat  22 carat 
Delhi 76,070 69,740
Mumbai 75,920 69,590
Chennai 75,920 69,590
Kolkata 75,920 69,590
Hyderabad 75,920 69,590
Bangalore 75,920 69,590
Bhubaneswar 75,920 69,620

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India decreased marginally by Rs 100  in the last 24 hours. September 23, silver costs Rs 92,900 per kilogram in last 24 hours.

Also Read: Petrol and Diesel price decreases in Bhubaneswar for 2nd Consecutive Day, Check Rates Here
You might also like

Petrol price increases in capital city of Odisha on September 23, Check rates here

Petrol and Diesel price decreases in Bhubaneswar for 2nd Consecutive Day, Check Rates…

Gold Price Today, Know how much price for 22 and 24 carats in your city

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: CMF Phone 1 will be available at Rs 12,999, know…