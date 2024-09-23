Gold Price decreased marginally in Bhubaneswar On Monday, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On September 23, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 75,920 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 69,590.
In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has also dropped in the last 24 hours. On September 23, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 75,920 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 69,620.
Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|76,070
|69,740
|Mumbai
|75,920
|69,590
|Chennai
|75,920
|69,590
|Kolkata
|75,920
|69,590
|Hyderabad
|75,920
|69,590
|Bangalore
|75,920
|69,590
|Bhubaneswar
|75,920
|69,620
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India decreased marginally by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours. September 23, silver costs Rs 92,900 per kilogram in last 24 hours.