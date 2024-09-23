Gold Price decreased marginally in Bhubaneswar On Monday, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On September 23, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 75,920 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 69,590.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital city), the rate of the yellow metal has also dropped in the last 24 hours. On September 23, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 75,920 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 69,620.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 76,070 69,740 Mumbai 75,920 69,590 Chennai 75,920 69,590 Kolkata 75,920 69,590 Hyderabad 75,920 69,590 Bangalore 75,920 69,590 Bhubaneswar 75,920 69,620

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India decreased marginally by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours. September 23, silver costs Rs 92,900 per kilogram in last 24 hours.