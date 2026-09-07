Gold price decreased in India on September 07, 2026; Check updated rates here

Advertisement

New Delhi: Gold prices in India have fallen in major cities over the last 24 hours. The 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,54,150 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat gold price is set at Rs 1,41,300 per 10 grams on Monday.

Notably, the yellow metal prices have decreased by Rs 650 for 24 carats, Rs 600 for 22 carats, and Rs 490 for 18 carats; the 18-carats recorded at Rs 1,15,610.

On September 7, 2026, the cost of gold was recorded at Rs 1,54,150 for 24-carat per 10 grams and Rs 1,41,300 for 22-carat in Bhubaneswar.

Advertisement

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

City 24 Carat 22 Carat Delhi 1,54,300 1,41,450 Mumbai 1,54,150 1,41,300 Chennai 1,54,150 1,41,300 Kolkata 1,54,150 1,41,300 Hyderabad 1,54,150 1,41,300 Bangalore 1,54,150 1,41,300 Bhubaneswar 1,54,150 1,41,300

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India remained constant is recorded at Rs 2,50,900 on September 07, 2026. The silver price in Bhubaneswar also remained the same at Rs 2,55,900 per kilogram today.