Gold price decreased in India on March 06, Silver rates remain stable

New Delhi: The Gold prices in India stand at Rs 1,62,110 for 24 carats per 10 grams and Rs 1,48,600 for 22 carats per 10 grams on March 06, 2026, Friday. The gold metal price has dropped by Rs 770 for 24 carats and Rs 700 for 22 carats in India in the last 24 hours.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,21,580 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. Gold cost has been recorded as Rs 1,62,110 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,48,600 in the last 24 hours.

The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,62,260 1,48,750 Mumbai 1,62,110 1,48,600 Chennai 1,63,200 1,49,600 Kolkata 1,62,110 1,48,600 Hyderabad 1,62,110 1,48,600 Bangalore 1,62,110 1,48,600 Bhubaneswar 1,62,110 1,48,600

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On March 06, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,85,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar is recorded at Rs 2,95,000 today.