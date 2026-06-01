Gold price decreased in India on June 01, 2026; Silver rates remain stable

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New Delhi: The Gold price in India has decreased by Rs 820 for 24 carats and Rs 750 for 22 carats in the last 24 hours. On June 01, 2026, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,56,220, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,43,200. On Monday, the Gold Rate in India was recorded as a slight decrease.

The 18-carat gold has been recorded at Rs 1,17,170 on June 01, 206 in the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 610.

In Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has also decreased in the last 24 hours. It has been recorded as Rs 1,56,220 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,43,200 in the last 24 hours.

The gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

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City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,56,370 1,43,350 Mumbai 1,56,220 1,43,200 Chennai 1,58,180 1,45,000 Kolkata 1,56,220 1,43,200 Hyderabad 1,56,220 1,43,200 Bangalore 1,56,220 1,43,200 Bhubaneswar 1,56,220 1,43,200

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On June 01, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,80,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained stable in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,90,000 on Monday.