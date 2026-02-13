Gold price decreased in India on February 13, Silver slashed by Rs 15,000

Stay updated with the current gold price in India. The rate dropped for 24-carat gold and is now Rs 1,55,780.

By Subhashree Dash
gold and silver prices

New Delhi: The Gold price in India on Friday has been recorded at Rs 1,55,780 for 24-carat gold (10 grams), while the 22-carat gold (10 grams) price has been recorded at Rs 1,42,800. The 24-carat gold price in India has plunged by Rs 2,620 and Rs 2,400 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, Bhubaneswar recorded the 24-carat metal price at Rs 1,55,780, while the 22-carat (10 grams) is at Rs 1,42,800.

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

City24 carat22 carat
Delhi1,55,9801,45,350
Mumbai1,55,7801,42,800
Chennai1,57,0901,44,000
Kolkata1,55,7801,42,800
Hyderabad1,55,7801,42,800
Bangalore1,55,7801,42,800
Bhubaneswar1,55,7801,42,800

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India decreased by Rs 15,000 on February 13, 2026. The silver costs Rs 2,80,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver is recorded at Rs 2,80,000 in Bhubaneswar today.

