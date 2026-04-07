Gold price decreased in India on April 7, Silver rates remain stable

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have decreased for 24-carat and 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On April 07, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,49,840 per 10 grams, and Rs 1,37,350 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,12,380 per 10 grams over the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,49,840 for 24-carat gold, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,37,350 for the last 24 hours, according to the latest data.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,49,990 1,37,500 Mumbai 1,49,840 1,37,350 Chennai 1,51,200 1,38,600 Kolkata 1,49,840 1,37,350 Hyderabad 1,49,840 1,37,350 Bangalore 1,49,840 1,37,350 Bhubaneswar 1,49,840 1,37,350

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. On April 07, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained constant in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,55,000 on Tuesday.