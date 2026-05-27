Gold price decreased in India on May 27, Silver rates remain stable

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New Delhi: The Gold price in India has decreased by Rs 600 for 24 carats and Rs 550 for 22 carats in the last 24 hours. On May 27, 2026, the cost of 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,58,290, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,45,100 on Wednesday.

The 18-carat gold has been recorded at Rs 1,18,720 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 450 on May 27, 2026.

In Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has also decreased in the last 24 hours. It has been recorded as Rs 1,58,290 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,45,100 in the last 24 hours.

The gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

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City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,59,440 1,45,800 Mumbai 1,58,290 1,45,100 Chennai 1,59,820 1,46,500 Kolkata 1,58,290 1,45,100 Hyderabad 1,58,290 1,45,100 Bangalore 1,58,290 1,45,100 Bhubaneswar 1,58,290 1,45,100

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained constant for the second consecutive day in the last 24 hours. On May 27, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,85,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained stable in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,95,000 on Wednesday.

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