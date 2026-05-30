Gold Price decreased in Bhubaneswar on May 30, check new rates here

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New Delhi: The Gold price in India has decreased by Rs 600 for 24-carat and Rs 550 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours. On May 30, 2026, the cost of 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,57,040, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,43,950. On Saturday, the Gold Rate in India was recorded at a slight decrease from yesterday.

In Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has also decreased in the last 24 hours. It has been recorded as Rs 1,57,040 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,43,950 in the last 24 hours.

The gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

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City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,57,190 1,44,100 Mumbai 1,57,040 1,43,950 Chennai 1,59,600 1,46,300 Kolkata 1,57,040 1,43,950 Hyderabad 1,57,040 1,43,950 Bangalore 1,57,040 1,43,950 Bhubaneswar 1,57,040 1,43,950

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has decreased by Rs 5000 in the last 24 hours. On May 29, 2026, silver costs Rs ₹2,80,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 5,000 in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,90,000 on Friday.