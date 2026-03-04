Gold Price decreased in Bhubaneswar on Holi, check new rates here

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Gold prices in India stands at Rs 1,64,510 for 24 carats per 10 grams and Rs 1,50,800 for 22 carats per 10 grams on Wednesday. The gold metal price has dropped by nearly Rs 3,110 for 24 carats and Rs 2,850 for 22 carats in India in the last 24 hours.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,23,380 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. Gold cost has been recorded as Rs 1,64,510 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,50,800 in the last 24 hours.

The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

Advertisement

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,64,660 1,50,950 Mumbai 1,64,510 1,50,800 Chennai 1,65,820 1,52,000 Kolkata 1,64,510 1,50,800 Hyderabad 1,64,510 1,50,800 Bangalore 1,64,510 1,50,800 Bhubaneswar 1,64,510 1,50,800

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has dropped by Rs 10,000 in the last 24 hours. On March 04, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,85,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar is recorded at Rs 2,95,000 today.