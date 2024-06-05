Gold Price decrease for 24 Carat/ 22 Carat In India On June 4; Check Latest Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 5, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 71,970 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 65,920. The rates have decreased in the last 24 hours.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 4, 2024, Wednesday. 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 63,820, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 58,500.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 63,970 Rs 58,650 Mumbai Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Chennai Rs 52,285 Rs 47,927 Kolkata Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Hyderabad Rs 63,820 RS 58,500 Bangalore Rs 63,820 RS 58,500 Bhubaneswar Rs 63,820 RS 58,500

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 1200/kg in the last 24 hours. On June 5, 2024, silver costs Rs 94,000 per kilogram.

