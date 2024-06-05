Gold Price decrease for 24 Carat/ 22 Carat In India On June 4; Check Latest Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 5, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 71,970 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 65,920. The rates have decreased in the last 24 hours.
Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 4, 2024, Wednesday. 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 63,820, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 58,500.
Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 63,970
|Rs 58,650
|Mumbai
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Chennai
|Rs 52,285
|Rs 47,927
|Kolkata
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Hyderabad
|Rs 63,820
|RS 58,500
|Bangalore
|Rs 63,820
|RS 58,500
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 63,820
|RS 58,500
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 1200/kg in the last 24 hours. On June 5, 2024, silver costs Rs 94,000 per kilogram.